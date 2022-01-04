Farley, Barbara A.

WAUPUN - Barbara A. Farley, 62, of Waupun, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

Barb was born Dec. 18, 1959, the daughter of James and Shirley Maerz Scott. Barb was a 1978 graduate of Dodgeland High School in Juneau. On June 24, 1995, she married Dennis Farley in Waupun. The couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Barb was employed at Electri Wire Corporation in Waupun for 19 years. She was later employed as a CNA at The Christian Home, Prairie Ridge and Marvin's Manor. Barb was an avid camper and enjoyed being with her grandson, Gavin. She also enjoyed her glass of wine. She loved to attend her children's school events and liked to chaperone for school functions.

Barb is survived by her husband, Dennis Farley of Waupun; their children, Stephanie (Kevin) Behnke of Waupun and Robert Maastricht of Mount Calvary, Wis.; her grandson, Gavin; two sisters, Joyce (Jim) Skalitzky of Beaver Dam and Amanda Davison of Burnett; one brother, James (Carol) Scott Jr. of Forissant, Colo.; a cousin, David Schultz; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.