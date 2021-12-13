Farnsworth, Larry L.

Larry Lee Farnsworth was born on June 12, 1941 in Dodgeville, Wis. to Floyd and Shirley (nee: Gillette) Farnsworth. His mother died when Larry was only 10 months old so he was raised by his father and his stepmother, Mae Hamilton. On June 30, 1962, he was united in marriage with Lorinda Fields in West Bend. Larry was the manager at Orv & Wally’s Grocery Store in Beaver Dam for many years. Larry was a very meticulous woodworker. He enjoyed making wooden toys and donated most of them to Easter Seals stores. When his eyesight failed, he was forced to give up woodworking and some of his other interests, such as bowling. Larry also collected toy cars and had an impressive collection of Hot Wheels and other cars. He had a great sense of humor and loved making others laugh and telling stories about his childhood.