Fasel, Rosetta A. "Rose"

BEAVER DAM - Rosetta A. "Rose" Fasel, 53, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the Beaver Dam Health Care Center.

A small memorial for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Rose was born the daughter of Rudolph and Carol (Sturm) Hackl on May 22, 1967, in Jefferson. She was united in marriage to David L. Fasel on Sept. 20, 2016. Rose enjoyed painting by numbers, cross word puzzles and being outside doing yard work and gardening. Most of all she loved spending time playing with and spoiling her grandchildren.

Rose is survived by her two sons, Jay (Becky) Hatcher of Juneau, Michael Capps of Pardeeville; four grandchildren, Vanessa, Collin,Kennedy and Reagan; three sisters, Roxanne, Renata and Rebecca; and her step-mother; Nellie Hackl. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Rose was preceded in death by her father, Rudolph; mother, Carol; and the love of her life, David, who passed in 2017.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.