Faust, Richard "Dick"

MADISON - Dick Faust was born on June 26, 1951, in Sumner, Iowa, to Bob and Dorothy Faust. He graduated from Upper Iowa University with degrees in chemistry and biology and completed the Physician Assistant (PA) program at the University of Iowa.
He married Dinah Morgan in 1971, and they moved to Mauston, Wis., in 1985 to raise their three children, Zach, Alex, and Abby.
Dick practiced as a PA for 33 years. In addition to serving countless patients in the Mauston community, he took on leadership roles in state and national PA associations and mentored dozens of young PAs. He was named the Wisconsin Academy of Physician Assistants' PA of the Year in 1997.
Dick lived life with an "if you're bored, you're boring" mentality, nurturing old hobbies and picking up new ones well into retirement. He was wonderfully creative and had a talent for photography, writing, and woodwork. He loved animals and the outdoors, golfing with friends, spending time with his adult children, and above all, traveling with Dinah.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy; his father, Bob; and his brother, John. He was survived by his wife of 49 years, Dinah; his three children, Zach, Alex, and Abby; his brothers, Ken and Joe; his grandson, Xander; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
During Dick's battle with melanoma he heard from many friends and colleagues from over the years whose memories presented many common themes. He will be remembered as a mentor, instiller of confidence, truth teller, free thinker, loyal friend, and listening ear.
He was a one of a kind, and we will miss him greatly.
Due to COVID-19, we will not be holding a memorial service at this time. We plan to hold a celebration of Dick's life when it is safe to do so, and details will be shared via Dick and Dinah's Facebook accounts.
