June 25, 1990—Oct. 7, 2022

On Friday, October 7, 2022, Fawn Marie Waddell, age 32, reached the end of a long struggle with her illness.

Fawn was a caring soul who always saw the beauty in everyone she met. Through it all, she was a loving mother who unfortunately left behind two daughters, Layana and Lillyana Taylor(Terrell & Elaina). Fawn is also survived by her mother, Tammy (John) Moungey; father, Duane(Jodi) Waddell; step-mother, Heidi Jankowski; sister, Amanda (Shawn) Winecke; niece, Kaelyn; and nephew, Kason; sister, Lydia Waddell; brother, Elijah Waddell; brother, Jason (Megan) Moungey; Many grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Fawn’s life was a collection of friendships that are considered family; Jon & Susan Darling(Allison & Katie), Meghan(Coreena, Connor, Camryn), Scott (Kaitlynn & Kinsley), and Mark and Erica just to name a few. Her lasting friendships have comforted us all through these difficult times.

Fawn is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, paternal grandfather, grandmother and step-grandfather and many great-grandparents.

Her parting leaves us all with an absence that can never be filled. We wish we had more time together with her, but we will always value the time we did have. Fawn, you will be sorely missed. May you rest in grace and love. We will think of you always.

A Memorial Service will be held for Fawn on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Baraboo First Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be at 2:00 p.m. The service will begin at 3:00 p.m. with a brief reception to follow.