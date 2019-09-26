COLUMBUS - Faye L. Venden, age 98, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Columbus Community Hospital, Columbus. She was born on Sept. 15, 1921, in Marinette, Wis. to Fred and Hannah (Munson) Johnson. She graduated from Marinette High School, then set out with her best friends to California. Although she left Marinette in her twenties, she cherished her memories growing up there and continued to visit every year. Faye was married to Morris Venden on July 21, 1943, in Los Angeles and had six children. They moved their family to Columbus in 1958, where they owned and operated the Coast to Coast hardware store from 1958 until 1978. After Morris's passing in 1978, Faye kept the store open with the help of her children until 1982. Faye's greatest joy was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her large family, whom she loved dearly. She loved watching her grandchildren in various activities and sporting events; she also loved watching Wisconsin Badger sports. Her family will cherish all the great memories they made with her and the joy she had delivering her homemade birthday treats. Survivors include her three sons, Roger, Gary "Garbo", Jeff (Deborah); two daughters, Marilyn Venden, Karen Schrader (Gregg Ganta) all of Columbus; and a son-in-law, John Platz of Lake Geneva. Grandchildren, Eric Platz, Jenifer (William) Allen, Bryan Platz, Autumn Michelle Hall, Heather (Nicholas) Etter, Kristi Hallberg, Joshua Venden, Jason Venden, Sarah Venden, Nicholas (fiancée’ Brenda) Venden, Abigail (Eric) Coughlin, Hannah (Jordan) Dauman, Stefanie (Ben) Doyle, Elizabeth (Justin) Powell, Michael (Carmen) Schrader, Randy Hartmann Khloe Ganta. Great-grandchildren, Nicole, Jex, Landon, Jalexus, Haven, Mitchell, Phoenyx, Kiara, Parker, Kinsley, Braydin, Jordan, Jaydin, Stella, Wyatt, Brooks, Waylon, Teagan, Alise, Rowan, Mason, Logan and Harper; a great-great-grandson, Kiaden; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Morris; daughter, Linda Platz; and brother, Lloyd Johnson. A gathering for family and friends will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the COLUMBUS COUNTRY CLUB in Columbus. A private burial service will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Memorials may be directed to the Columbus United Methodist Church or UW Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
