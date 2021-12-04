Federer, Angele "Angie"

Angie was born on April 4, 1962, in Waupun, the oldest daughter of DuWayne and Judie (Commo) Schelter. She was a graduate from Waupun High School in the class of 1980. Angie was united in marriage to Paul Federer on June 29, 1991, at Waupun United Methodist Church. She dedicated 19 hard working years to the Department of Corrections and retired in 2019 as a correctional officer. Angie was baptized and confirmed at Waupun United Methodist Church, where she was a lifetime member. She enjoyed going to stock car races, family gatherings, going to Cranberry Fest every year and trips to the casino. Angie was an avid Packers fan and took a lot of pride in watching her daughters' and granddaughter's sporting events. She truly adored her family and spending as much time with them as she could, especially her granddaughter. She was a beloved wife, loving mother and amazing grandmother who will be tremendously missed.