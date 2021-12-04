Federer, Angele "Angie"

WAUPUN - Angele Jelene Federer, age 59, of Waupun, went to her heavenly home on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Angie was born on April 4, 1962, in Waupun, the oldest daughter of DuWayne and Judie (Commo) Schelter. She was a graduate from Waupun High School in the class of 1980. Angie was united in marriage to Paul Federer on June 29, 1991, at Waupun United Methodist Church. She dedicated 19 hard working years to the Department of Corrections and retired in 2019 as a correctional officer. Angie was baptized and confirmed at Waupun United Methodist Church, where she was a lifetime member. She enjoyed going to stock car races, family gatherings, going to Cranberry Fest every year and trips to the casino. Angie was an avid Packers fan and took a lot of pride in watching her daughters' and granddaughter's sporting events. She truly adored her family and spending as much time with them as she could, especially her granddaughter. She was a beloved wife, loving mother and amazing grandmother who will be tremendously missed.
Angie is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Paul Federer of Waupun; two daughters, Elizabeth (Korey Sprengel) Federer and Mackenzie (Leighton Finnestad) Federer, both of Waupun; a granddaughter, Mila Bille; a brother, Duie (Laura) Schelter, and a sister, April Schelter, both of Waupun; her mother-in-law, Mary Federer of Kiel; three sisters-in-law, Dawn (Dick) Olbrys of Texas, Tracy Federer of Stevens Point and Heidi (Chris) Wedge of Kiel; a brother-in-law, Barry (Debbie) Federer of Sheboygan; family dogs, Charlie, Riley and Tucker; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, DuWayne and Judie Schelter; her father-in-law, Jack Federer; and her buddy boy, Max.
Visitation for Angie will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at KOHLS COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, 405 W. Main St., Waupun, and on Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service, at WAUPUN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 199 E. Jefferson St., Waupun.
A funeral service for Angie will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at WAUPUN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, with Pastor Steven Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Angie's name.
The family would like to thank Agnesian Hospice for the wonderful assistance to Angie throughout her journey, especially her nurse, Heather, for her care and compassion.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
