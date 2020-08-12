Fedor, Mary (Shelton)

MILWAUKEE/MAUSTON – Mary (Shelton) Fedor, born into Eternal Life on Aug. 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Ralph Fedor for 56 years. Cherished mother of Anne (Jeffrey) Warchol, Sarah Barber and Paul Fedor. Loving grandmother of Veronica, Madeline, Olivia, Hannah, Frank, John and Ben. Dear sister of Patrick (the late Kathleen) Shelton, Maureen (Sean) McGuire and Jim (Barbara) Shelton. She is preceded in death by parents, Patrick and Marie Shelton; brother, John; and sister, Colette. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law, and many friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at OUR LADY OF LOURDES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3722 S. 58th St., Milwaukee, 53220, followed by a Memorial Mass at 12 Noon. Private interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Cudahy, Wis. Please enter the Church via the wheelchair accessible door located off the parking lot on the east side of the Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Ben's Meal Program, c/o Capuchin Community Services, PO Box 05830, Milwaukee, WI 53205, are appreciated.
