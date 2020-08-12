Fedor, Mary (Shelton)

MILWAUKEE/MAUSTON – Mary (Shelton) Fedor, born into Eternal Life on Aug. 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Ralph Fedor for 56 years. Cherished mother of Anne (Jeffrey) Warchol, Sarah Barber and Paul Fedor. Loving grandmother of Veronica, Madeline, Olivia, Hannah, Frank, John and Ben. Dear sister of Patrick (the late Kathleen) Shelton, Maureen (Sean) McGuire and Jim (Barbara) Shelton. She is preceded in death by parents, Patrick and Marie Shelton; brother, John; and sister, Colette. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law, and many friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.