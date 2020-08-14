Fehling, Mary E.

BEAVER DAM - Mary E. Fehling, age 94 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Hillside Manor Nursing Home in Beaver Dam after a two year battle from a stroke.
Mary was born on July 17, 1926, the daughter of Herman and Mary Kelm. She loved her family and many friends she lived with in Beaver Dam after moving from Reeseville, where she raised her family and retired from the glove factory. Mary loved to crochet and knit items for her family; prior to going to the nursing home, she was always making something for that new person in the family. Mary once made all the dresses for one of her special nieces for their wedding.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Beverly Schuster and her husband, John of Waunakee; son, Michael Fehling and his wife, Hope Lotzer of Appleton; son, Bill Fehling and his wife, Barb, of Waunakee; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert; parents, Herman and Mary; step-mother, Florence; brother, Ken Kelm; great-grandson, Sammy Schams whom she loved dearly; and her many fine in-laws that we all miss today.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Hillside Manor who worked with Mary to make her residence there comfortable and enjoyable.
Due to the current pandemic there will be a private service for the family at this time. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
