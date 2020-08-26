Feierabend, Reverend Herbert Hans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSION, Texas - The Reverend Herbert Hans Feierabend, 89, died peacefully at home in Mission, Texas on Aug. 13, 2020 after a stroke. He was cared for by his devoted wife and partner of 66 years, briefly supported by hosplowkey ice. He cheerfully suffered heart disease, Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia. He was a thoughtful, kind, witty man with a ready laugh, who would give the shirt off his back. He will be sorely missed.

Herb was born in Enid, Okla., on April 19, 1931, the fifth of six children of missionaries Reverend Herman and Marie (Nottrott) Feierabend, the only siblings not born in India. Dr. Theodore Feierabend of Madison, Wis. and Ruth Gendzwill of Sault Saint Marie Michigan preceded him in death.

At age six he began Boarding School in India at Mount Hermon and later Woodstock. In 1947 he left India, and finished his senior year at Belleville High School, Ill. He worked his way through Elmhurst College, lettering in track. At Elmhurst, he met the love of his life, Beverly June Filenius, a friend of his little sister. They married Dec. 19, 1953, at Christ Church, Evangelical & Reformed in Milwaukee. He graduated from Eden Seminary in 1954 with a Bachelor of Divinity, and was ordained at Christ Church.