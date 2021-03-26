Fellin, Joan Frances

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. - Joan Frances Fellin, of Tullahoma, Tenn., passed this life on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at her home, at the age of 75. Mrs. Fellin was born in Milwaukee, Wis., to the late Joseph Sekeres and Vivian Yesko Sekeres, who survives. During her life she worked as an LPN and was also the owner of Little Bit Of Everything. She was also a member of Saint Barnabas Epsicopal Church in Tullahoma.

In addition to her father, Mrs. Fellin was preceded in death by her husband, David W. Fellin; and two brothers, Brian and Steven Sekeres. She is survived by her mother, Vivian Sekeres; two daughters, Victoria Duer and her husband, David, and Sarah Newberry; one son, David Fellin and his wife, Jennifer; two sisters, Melanie Reseburg and her husband, John, and Amy Wilkom and her husband, Jim; three brothers, John Sekeres and his wife, Leanne, Joseph Sekeres, and Michael Sekeres; three grandchildren, Samuel Duer, Nicholas Duer and his fiancée, Felicia, and Jakeb Newberry and his wife, Amber; and two great-granddaughters, Olivia and Layla Duer.

No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Hospice Compassus via Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, TN 37388, or St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.