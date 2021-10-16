Fenrich, Charleen R. "Chum"

BEAVER DAM - Charleen R. "Chum" Fenrich, age 81, of Beaver Dam, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

Visitation for Chum will be at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam. There will be a luncheon and a time to visit with the family at the BAYSIDE SUPPER CLUB in Beaver Dam from approximately 3:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Charleen Rose Boelk was born on Aug. 8, 1940, in Waupun, Wis., to the late Ervin and Elma (Buchholz) Boelk. She graduated from Waupun High School in 1957 and was united in marriage with Robert Fenrich in 1960. Chum owned and operated the Hill Tavern from 1988 to 1997 and currently co-owned the Bell Tavern in South Beaver Dam since 1997. She liked to gamble, smoke cigarettes and cuss. She could come across gruff but she had a soft heart, both endearing qualities to her customers through the years. When she was younger, she liked to bowl, snowmobile, hunt and enjoyed racing. In fact, she even raced a stock race in a powder puff race.