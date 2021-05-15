Fenske, Eugene August "Gene"

BARABOO - Eugene August "Gene" Fenske, age 89, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on May 13, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital. Gene was born on Oct. 8, 1931, in Baraboo, Wis., to parents Julius and Viva (Platt) Fenske.

Gene was active in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, the Greenwood VFW, and he served two terms as the Village of West Baraboo Trustee.

He was awarded several medals for his time served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served during the Korean War and was awarded a service medal with 3-star, National Defense medal, and the United Nations medal.

Gene was an avid gardener; he grew the best tomatoes around and shared them with everyone. He always had the most pristine lawn that was hard to match. He loved spending time with family and friends.

He worked at Alliant Energy for the majority of his career until he retired. Gene worked part-time at Walmart for several years. He then started his own lawn mowing service, running it up until last summer.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald, Marvin, and Keith; second wife, Caroline; and two stepchildren, Daniel Mielke and Debra Bartnick.