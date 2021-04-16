Fenske, Eugene Ivan

DALTON - Eugene Ivan Fenske, age 84, of Dalton, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Montello Care Center.

Ivan was born on March 31, 1937, a son of William and Emma (Steinich) Fenske. His greatest passion in life was farming. Ivan also enjoyed traveling to "the 20" to read books by his favorite author, Louis L'Amour, and watch wildlife. To keep himself busy, Ivan knitted and drove for the Amish. Ivan's family lovingly referred to him as the Uber for the Amish.

Ivan is survived by his daughter, Cindy Piggott of Beaver Dam; his grandson, TJ (Tammy) Fenske of Beaver Dam; four great-grandchildren, Autumn, Zachary, Jessie and Kaydin; two nephews, Edgar Fenske and Nathan Fenske; a niece, Laura Voss; a stepson, Michael Wortmen; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; his parents; a brother, Edgar Fenske; and a niece, Lois Fenske.

A celebration of life for Eugene "Ivan" Fenske and his wife, Donna Fenske, will be held on Saturday, April 24 from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

Markesan Community Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.markesanfh.com