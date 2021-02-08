Fenske, Kenneth E.

WAUPUN—Kenneth E. Fenske, age 89, of Waupun, WI (longtime resident of Germantown, WI) was welcomed into heaven on February 5, 2021 with his beloved wife and family at his side. Beloved husband for 57 years of Barbara Fenske, loving father of Laurie (the late Jan) Anderson and Diane (Roger) Knowlton, proud Papa of Emily (Mark) Poage, Derek Anderson, Josh Knowlton, Elisabeth Knowlton, and Annie Knowlton. Preceded in death by his cherished son Greg Fenske. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Born in Milwaukee to Ralph and Adeline Fenske, Ken graduated from North Division High School with honors. At Ripon College, he played football (Senior Co-Captain) and was on the All-Midwest Conference first team as a defensive end. He played golf and served as Junior Class President and fraternity treasurer. Graduating cum laude as a German major in 1953, he then served in the Army as a First Lieutenant in Germany. His professional life began as a manager for the Wisconsin Telephone Company in Darlington. Later, he held manager positions with Chicago Decal Company and 3M. For the next 40 years, he was an insurance consultant and received his CLU degree. Ken was awarded the President’s Plaque in 1967 by the Governor on the basis of production and persistency. In 1968 he was named an Agent of the Year by the Milwaukee General Agents and Managers association. Ken met Barbara Gilsdorf in Milwaukee in 1962 when he came to the dentist and the cute dental assistant caught his eye. They married in 1963 and became “Barbie and Ken.” Raising their three children together was a focus of his life, and he enjoyed flying kites, swimming, fishing, and sledding with his girls, and going on road trips with his son. He delighted in being Papa to his five grandchildren. Ken was friendly to all and genuinely interested in others. He belonged to Toastmasters, Kiwanis, and Rotary clubs. Ken was extremely patient and loving. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, reading, Bible studies, playing cards, photography, refinishing antique furniture with his wife, traveling, and watching sports on TV. Ken enjoyed a close relationship with Jesus, knowing that his eternal destiny was based not on his good works but on the completed work of Christ on the cross.
Thank you to the dedicated and caring staff at the Christian Homestead for the wonderful care Ken received in the past year and to Hospice Hope for the care provided with such dignity.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 13th, 2021 at Edgewood Community Church, 201 Edgewood Drive, Waupun, WI. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. and will be followed by a celebration service at 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, friends are asked to follow safety protocols and there will be no luncheon following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Activities Fund of The Christian Homestead, 1001 W. Brown Street, Waupun, WI 53963 or Hospice Hope, 239 Trowbridge Drive, Fond du Lac, WI 54937 are appreciated.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
