Fenske, Kenneth E.

Born in Milwaukee to Ralph and Adeline Fenske, Ken graduated from North Division High School with honors. At Ripon College, he played football (Senior Co-Captain) and was on the All-Midwest Conference first team as a defensive end. He played golf and served as Junior Class President and fraternity treasurer. Graduating cum laude as a German major in 1953, he then served in the Army as a First Lieutenant in Germany. His professional life began as a manager for the Wisconsin Telephone Company in Darlington. Later, he held manager positions with Chicago Decal Company and 3M. For the next 40 years, he was an insurance consultant and received his CLU degree. Ken was awarded the President’s Plaque in 1967 by the Governor on the basis of production and persistency. In 1968 he was named an Agent of the Year by the Milwaukee General Agents and Managers association. Ken met Barbara Gilsdorf in Milwaukee in 1962 when he came to the dentist and the cute dental assistant caught his eye. They married in 1963 and became “Barbie and Ken.” Raising their three children together was a focus of his life, and he enjoyed flying kites, swimming, fishing, and sledding with his girls, and going on road trips with his son. He delighted in being Papa to his five grandchildren. Ken was friendly to all and genuinely interested in others. He belonged to Toastmasters, Kiwanis, and Rotary clubs. Ken was extremely patient and loving. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, reading, Bible studies, playing cards, photography, refinishing antique furniture with his wife, traveling, and watching sports on TV. Ken enjoyed a close relationship with Jesus, knowing that his eternal destiny was based not on his good works but on the completed work of Christ on the cross.