Fenske, Rita May

PARDEEVILLE - Rita May Fenske, 70, of Pardeeville, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Rita was born April 30, 1950, in Woodstock, Ill. She was the daughter of the late Monte E. Rhodes Sr. and Lois May Rhodes.
Rita was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. On a beautiful sunny day, Rita most likely would be found outside in her yard planting, and caring for her flowers. She also spent many hours crocheting, knitting, quilting, and making gifts for family and friends.
Anyone who knew Rita, knew that she also loved spending time in the kitchen! Rita expressed her compassion for others by making a home cooked meal. Her cooking not only allowed her the opportunity to express her love for those around, but also helped her remember who she was, who she loved, and where she came from.
Rita was a collector of many things! She enjoyed going to garage sales and finding treasures, but even more she loved having one of her own. Later in life Rita was fortunate enough to spend time traveling with the love of her life.
Rita was an adventurous, passionate person who lived life to the fullest. There wasn't anything that she wouldn't have done to help others. Rita had a heart of gold and touched many lives with her generosity and passion for others.
Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, Ed; a son, Russel Eugene Fenske (Kelly); three daughters, Shelly Marie Trimble, Rachel Lynne Henderson, and Rabecca Lynne Fenske; two grandchildren, Ashley Steffes (Josh) and Ayden Trimble; and two great-grandchildren, Brody and Danica Steffes; a sister, Carol Kuklinski (Gary); a brother, Thomas Rhodes (Donna); a sister-in-law, Sharon Rhodes; along with many nieces and nephews; and very close family friend, Andy Daigneault.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Monte E. Rhodes Jr. and James Rhodes; and a sister-in-law, Lorraine Rhodes.
The visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Portage. The Memorial Service will follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, also at the ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH. The Rev. Greg Hovland will be officiating. The burial will be at the Pardeeville Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service of Pardeeville is serving the family.
