Fern Ellen (Karg) Nall went home to her heavenly father on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. Friends and family are welcome to gather at the cemetery. A luncheon will follow.
