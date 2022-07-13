Aug. 29, 1951—July 9, 2022

PLATTEVILLE—Fern Ellen (Karg) Nall went home to her heavenly father Saturday, July 9, 2022. She was born August 29, 1951, to Roger and Elaine Karg in Baraboo, WI, where she was raised on the family farm.

She met her husband, Tom, at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. In their 45 years of marriage, they were blessed with two daughters, Tonya Wershow of Minneapolis, MN, and Diana Terrell of Platteville, WI. Her three grandchildren were the apple of her eye: Melinda Terrell, Dierdre Wershow and Malcolm Wershow.

Of great importance to Fern was spending time with family and friends. She and Tom recently celebrated their 45th Wedding Anniversary with a vow renewal surrounded by many guest from the original vow exchange. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and Sudoku puzzles, playing cribbage with her husband Tom, cards with friends, and spending time with her sisters.

Graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 1973 and earning her Master’s of Education degree in 1995, she dedicated her life to teaching in the Southwestern Wisconsin Community School District of Hazel Green, WI. Many students across various grade levels learned from Fern during her 34 years in the District. Consulting on and typing curriculums, developing elementary report card templates, and leading technology workshops for teachers were some of the additional responsibilities that she assumed.

Retiring from teaching in 2011 and not wanting to sit at home, Fern worked part time as Administrative Assistant/Office Manager for First Congregational United Church of Christ in Platteville, WI, until retiring in 2021. Putting God first through her membership with First English Lutheran Church in Platteville, WI, she cheerfully gave of her time and talents always willing to help where needed including serving on the Church Council and Call Committee, on the Internship Committee, and as Family Promise Coordinator and volunteer. Fern was proud of her volunteer positions and recognition. United Way of Platteville benefited from her volunteer service on the Board for nine years for which she received the Volunteer of the Year Award in 2014 and 2019. As Chair of the Publicity Committee, she was recognized for her willingness to step up where needed. It was said of Fern that “She may be short in height, but she is extremely tall in get-it-done and always with a smile”.

In 2009 Fern Assisted with the Vietnam Memorial War Headquarters as it came through Platteville setting up the store front including arranging displays and taking inventory. An active member of the Platteville Optimists Club, she was involved with Books for Babies, selling cheese curds, serving as a Board member and serving on the Fellowship Committee. The Optimist Outstanding Member of the Year Award was bestowed to her in 2016.

Besides her husband; daughters; and grandchildren; Fern is survived by her sisters: Ruth Kaczmarek of Baraboo, WI, and Rita (Roger) Kliebert of Cedar Hill, TX; nieces: Melissa (John) Hinze of Reedsburg, WI, and Steve Rae (Kyle) Bowman of Escanaba, MI; aunts, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Roger and Elaine Karg, her brothers Verne Karg and Russell Karg and her sister Betty Karg.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 16, 2022 at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Burial will be at Oakhill Cemetery, North Freedom, WI at a later date. Friends may call from 4:00–8:00 PM, Friday, July15, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or from 12:00 PM (Noon) until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers and as a multiple cancer survivor donations are appreciated to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association or St. Jude’s Hospital. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.