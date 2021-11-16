Ferrell, Marjorie Anne

BEAVER DAM - Marjorie Anne Ferrell, 96, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau.

Born on Nov. 10, 1925, in Auburndale, Marjorie Anne Ferrell spent her childhood either in the Stratford Lutheran Church as her mother played the organ or at the counter of her father's ice cream store in Marshfield. While attending high school in Marshfield, she played alto saxophone in the band and found a niche in forensics and theater. At Ripon College she was prom queen and honored for athletic and scholastic achievements. She was granted her degree in English and drama, along with a teaching certificate in 1946. She went on to teach in the Ripon school system and the Oregon School for Girls of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

After marrying World War II Navy veteran, Carl Johnson, also of Marshfield, she set aside her teaching career to make homes in Madison, Kaukauna, and Beaver Dam. She gave birth to two children, Jeffrey and Cheryl. While assisting Carl in managing his retail pharmacy businesses, she volunteered at churches and in the community. She was particularly active in community theatre, directing and acting in a variety of productions.