Feucht, Florence

MAYVILLE - Heaven gained its best angel this week.

Florence Feucht, of Mayville, born the daughter of Herbert and Mathilda (Scheberl) Wild on March 18, 1930, passed away at St. Francis Terrace on Nov. 23, 2020, at the age of 90. She married the love of her life, Norman Feucht, on Sept. 17, 1949. They settled on Dayton Street where they lovingly raised their three daughters. Florence was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mayville.

Florence was soft-spoken, loving, kind and humble. She created a home for her family that was filled with love, respect, security, and great meals. Everyone was welcome and made to feel at home. When she wasn't caring for her husband, children and grandchildren, she could be found serving funeral meals at St. Mary's or helping their quilters. The quiet decency of the life she lived was an example to all.

In the final years of her life she and Norm resided at St. Francis Terrace, where they quickly earned the love of the St. Francis staff.