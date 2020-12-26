Feucht, Rudolph "Rudy"

TUCSON, Ariz. - Rudolph Jacob Feucht, 95, was called to his heavenly home on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Rudy was born on June 17, 1925, in Leroy, Wis. He married Elizabeth Ann Staples on June 14, 1947, and for 63 years they would spend all their time together. Elizabeth preceded Rudy in death on Jan. 22, 2011. They owned and operated a dairy farm in Wisconsin until 1972 and eventually retired to Tucson, Ariz., in 1980.
Rudy was a devoted husband, a loved father, and a loyal friend. He also had a way of exuding cheer and finding the positive in life, up to the very end. Among Rudy's interests, he loved socializing, telling stories, and playing cards and bingo in the Tucson Senior Centers during the last years of life. He loved his woodworking shop and remained active during his retirement years, making toys and gadgets to sell at the local Saturday farmers' markets.
Those Rudy leaves behind to cherish his memory include four children, Mark (Beverly) Feucht of Fond du Lac, Wis., Lori (Glenn) Gross of Horn Lake, Miss., Anna (Steven) Bergquist of Gilbert, Ariz., and Mary Jo Nicoll (Arnold Higuera) of Tucson, Ariz.; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Geraldine Krebs and Gertrude Roets; and special friend, Mickie Pimentel.
In addition to his wife, Elizabeth, and parents, Alois and Elizabeth Feucht, Rudy was preceded in death by his children, Robert Feucht, Thomas Feucht and Catherine Roth; and his siblings, Marcella (James) Clark, James (Marcella) Feucht, Margaret (Al) Zehren, Betty (Melvin) Emmer and Charlotte (Donald) Schacht.
A heartfelt note of thanks to the staff at Emblem Hospice Tucson for the compassionate care and support given in Rudy's time of need. They made it so Rudy could transition from this life to the next in the comfort of his own home. Please consider signing our online guest book at https://bringfuneralhome.com/obitiaries/ to share your condolences with the family. Cards can be addressed to Mary Jo Nicoll, 525 N. Chalet Ave., Tucson, AZ 85748. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a Hospice of your choice.
Due to current restrictions, the family has held a private service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
