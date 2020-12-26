Feucht, Rudolph "Rudy"

A heartfelt note of thanks to the staff at Emblem Hospice Tucson for the compassionate care and support given in Rudy's time of need. They made it so Rudy could transition from this life to the next in the comfort of his own home. Please consider signing our online guest book at https://bringfuneralhome.com/obitiaries/ to share your condolences with the family. Cards can be addressed to Mary Jo Nicoll, 525 N. Chalet Ave., Tucson, AZ 85748. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a Hospice of your choice.