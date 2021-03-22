Feucht, Virginia F.

Due to the current health restrictions a private family Mass of Christian Burial for Virginia will take place at Resurrection Catholic Church in Allenton with the Very Rev. Fr. Richard J. Stoffel presiding. Burial will take place at St. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Nenno.

Virginia was born the daughter of Frank J. and Emma M. (Breuer) Bruckert on October 31, 1923 in the township of Herman. She was united in marriage to George J. Feucht on November 4, 1942 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Nenno, Wisconsin. With her husband George, they farmed in the township of Herman for over 24 years and also worked at Libby’s Canning Factory for 12 years. She was a member at Resurrection Catholic Church. Virginia was also a member of the Happy Herman Homemakers for 40 years. She also enjoyed her time with the Mayville Senior Center and volunteered with the Iron Ridge Golden Youth Club. Virginia was also a member of the Allenton American Legion Auxiliary.