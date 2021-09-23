Ficek, Donald J.

Donald was born the son of Henry and Mary (Kubas) Ficek on Feb. 7, 1944, in Dickinson, N.D. He served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. Don earned his Bachelor of Arts in art education and minored in business administration from Dickinson State University, Dickinson, N.D. He was employed as an art teacher at Beaver Dam High School early in his career. He was also employed at Mid-State Equipment in Columbus, Wis., for over 25 years. Don was married to Helen Frank on June 26, 1967, in Dickinson, N.D.

Don enjoyed fishing on area lakes and driving up to Mercer by his son, Christopher. He traveled all over the U.S. and even made it to Israel. Don was an avid photographer, and where he went, his camera went too. He was part of the Senior Men's League (golfing) at Beaver Dam Country Club. Don also enjoyed his garden and being a gardener. He would regularly donate produce from his garden to local food pantries, mowed many, many, many miles on his lawn mower, and took diligent care of his many trees. Don was very faithful and dedicated himself to reading the Bible. He adored his four grandchildren. He was so proud of the young adults they've become and continue to be.