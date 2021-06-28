Fierke, Marvin E.

JUNEAU—Marvin E. Fierke, 92, of Juneau passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Graveside services for Marvin will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Noon at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus, Wisconsin with Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating.

Marvin was born on November 25, 1928 the son of Edmund and Erma (Hoene) Fierke in Columbus, Wisconsin. He was baptized on December 16, 1928 and confirmed on March 29, 1942 both at Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus. On June 14, 1952, he was united in marriage to Geraldine Matthews on June 14, 1952 also at Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Marvin was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Juneau, Wisconsin. He had been employed for over 25 years as a truck driver and a truck mechanic, mostly in Illinois. Marvin and Geraldine moved back to Juneau in 1999.