Fimreite, Joanne

Joanne taught grade school in Nekoosa and Independence, Wisconsin. After a few years of teaching, she moved into her most prized career of all: full-time mother. She could be seen running with her children around the couple’s farm and creek beds, making a bridge out of an old fallen tree, or sharing a picnic lunch with her kids along the creek banks of the North Fork of Adams Creek, just north of Eleva. She loved being a mother.

She and her family sang at nursing homes and later joined a few local bands to also sing at nursing homes. She proudly attended her children’s school events, from plays, band concerts, sporting events, to solo ensemble events, always cheering them on. Cliff and Joanne hosted many bonfires with family and visitors from near and far, usually with sing-a-longs accompanied by several guitars, out on the high hills of their farm in the Driftless Area (unglaciated region).

Joanne traveled to many US states when she worked as a regional trainer for Apria Healthcare. After a stroke forced her early retirement, she continued to travel to sandy beaches, snow-capped mountains, big cities and fancy restaurants.