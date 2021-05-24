Finger, Dale Allen

BARABOO—Dale Allen Finger, age 55, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at Walnut Hill Bible Church. Visitation is 9 to 11 a.m. with service and reception to follow on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Dale was born and raised in Baraboo. He was a history buff, political enthusiast, kind friend, doting son, passionate father, and loving husband. To describe Dale in a word or two: sincerely genuine. Dale cared about everyone he happened to meet, and Dale met a lot of people. Dale repeatedly won company awards for excellent customer service at his job as a Sales Representative for Cell Plus U.S Cellular. The church body knew him for his kind smile as one entered the doors of the sanctuary for service- and his coordinating stylish outfits with his son.

Dale’s true passion was living out Christ for all to see. This rang true even as Dale’s fight with cancer went on for many years. He persevered by serving others, offering words of encouragement, a helping hand, and at the very least a kind smile.

Dale is survived by his wife, Jerilyn (Traynor) married in November of 2007 and his son, William; and his Mother, Diane. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lyle Miner and Anna Miner.

Condolences may be to the family at www.redlinfuneralhome.com