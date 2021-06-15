Finger, David R.

PRAIRIE DU SAC - David R. Finger passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the age of 62, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis., following a heart attack.

As a teenager, Dave's lifelong loves of nature and cooking meant you'd find him experimenting in the kitchen when he wasn't out hunting or fishing. For the past several years, Dave continued to enjoy cooking, hunting, fishing, and the faithful companionship of his cat, Gibson.

His love of cooking led him to study at the Culinary Institute of America and to a series of food-related work and personal pursuits. He followed in his father's footsteps and entered into the wholesale food business. After several successful years with Tradewinds Pizza and Little Debbie, he started his own wholesale food business; worked for the US Postal Service; and drove a roll off truck for Advanced Disposal prior to his retirement.

The love of Dave's life was his son, Dan, and they shared many happy hours hunting and fishing together in Dan's youth, giving Danny many happy memories to hold.

Dave engaged with the recovery community many years in the southern Wisconsin area. He was a passionate man with a strong Christian belief system known for his sharp sense of humor and will deeply missed.