Finger, Patricia

Patricia was born June 4, 1937, in the Township of Byron, Monroe County, Wis., the daughter of Bernard and Virgie (Delaney) Crawford. In November of 1955, she married Fred Finger. She had worked with her husband as a bookkeeper for Finger Construction. She enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling with her husband and family, and even has a special place in Colorado named "Grandma's Rock” where she hunted. Also, she crocheted, put together jigsaw puzzles and loved spending time with grandchildren; she was involved in community service with the Mauston Lioness Club, a member of the Finger Construction bowling team, and she even played cards, including cribbage, gin, bridge and poker.