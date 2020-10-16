Finister, Cynthia Jean (Teston)

BARABOO – On Sept. 23, 2020, a golden soul knocked at heaven's doors. Cynthia Jean (Teston) Finister ventured on after a brief battle with cancer.
Cynthia was born Oct. 5, 1948, to Elray and Evangeline Teston, in Stockton, Calif.
She was a force to be reckoned with. Cindy loved hard and cared for anyone who crossed her path. She had the most loving heart you could imagine. Her family was her world; she was our safe place, our guardian angel on Earth.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Elray and Evangeline Teston; her brother, David Teston; and her loving husband and best friend, Charles Finister.
She is survived by her two daughters, Nichole Perez (Webber) of Wisconsin Dells and Stefanne Maendly (Haro) of Davis, Calif.; eight grandchildren, Marcella Anthony and Michael Perez, Natalie Haro, Zoe, Genevieve, Adrien and Lilija Maendly; three great-grandchildren, Braxton, Bryten and Brooklynn; as well as her longtime companion and best friend, Annie.
There will be no services held, as it was not a part of her wishes. We ask that instead, you plant a tree somewhere, spend time with your family, and just take in life, just as she would.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)