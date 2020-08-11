Fink, Joseph "Joey"

LAKE DELTON - Joseph "Joey" Fink, age 9, of Lake Delton, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday August 15, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home, located at 450 HH, Lyndon Station, Wis. 53944.
My precious Joey was born March 12, 2011, in Madison, Wis. He was the son of Elaine Booth & Christopher Fisher. Any mother knows it is incredibly hard to put the love of their child into words. All I can say is he was my world. It's so unfair he's gone. He had so much more to offer the world.
Joey was independent, but also being nine years old, needed me always and I reveled in it. There is no better satisfaction than your child always needing you. At home, he was a spoiled little stinker, brought on by me wanting to give him the world, but he always used his manners when in school and elsewhere. His teachers and faculty always spoke highly about him. How he was kind and his smile was contagious. Officer High-five said his smile so infectious that you thought at any moment he would break out into a giggle.
Joey is survived by his parents, Elaine & Christopher; his loving sister, Delilah, Uncle Tj and cousin, Jaideyn.; his doting Grandma, Shonna, Papa Tom and Grandpa Dave. Unfortunately, there are too many of Christopher's family to mention, but you all know who you are and how much we love you and everything you've done to make this wake happen. Lastly, I'd like to say family are friends as friends are family, therefore, I could never forget Grandma Stephania Millan and Elissa Millan. To everybody who had a part in making him an exceptional boy, our family wants to say thank you and we look forward to seeing you with a mask, on the August 15.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
