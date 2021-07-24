Fink, Marsha

TRIPOLI - Marsha Fink, 67, with a smile and a positive attitude battled cancer until our Lord and Savior took her home on Friday, July 23, 2021. Her husband, partner, friend and sister, Michele, and step-daughters were at her side in her beloved Pier Lake Home.

Marsha was born July 28, 1953, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Earl and Betty (Marx) Boldt. She married Michael Fink on Aug. 14, 1994, in Las Vegas. Marsha and Mike were an over-the-road trucking team for Warren Transport for 27 years. They moved to the Pier Willow region from Horicon in 1994. She enjoyed watching the wildlife in her yard, especially hummingbirds and deer. She also enjoyed spending some time at the casino.

Surviving Marsha Fink are her husband, Mike; step-daughters, Angela (Brian) Reklau and Kelly Ann Fink, all from Theresa, Wis.; and siblings, Christine Stam of Horicon, John (Vicki) Boldt of Glendale, Wis., and Michele Boldt of Horicon. Marsha is further survived by four granddaughters, Peyton, Presley, Parker, and Pierston. She was preceded in death by her parents.