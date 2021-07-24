Fink, Marsha

TRIPOLI - Marsha Fink, 67, with a smile and a positive attitude battled cancer until our Lord and Savior took her home on Friday, July 23, 2021. Her husband, partner, friend and sister, Michele, and step-daughters were at her side in her beloved Pier Lake Home.
Marsha was born July 28, 1953, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Earl and Betty (Marx) Boldt. She married Michael Fink on Aug. 14, 1994, in Las Vegas. Marsha and Mike were an over-the-road trucking team for Warren Transport for 27 years. They moved to the Pier Willow region from Horicon in 1994. She enjoyed watching the wildlife in her yard, especially hummingbirds and deer. She also enjoyed spending some time at the casino.
Surviving Marsha Fink are her husband, Mike; step-daughters, Angela (Brian) Reklau and Kelly Ann Fink, all from Theresa, Wis.; and siblings, Christine Stam of Horicon, John (Vicki) Boldt of Glendale, Wis., and Michele Boldt of Horicon. Marsha is further survived by four granddaughters, Peyton, Presley, Parker, and Pierston. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services for Marsha Fink will be held on Wednesday, July 28, at 11 a.m. at the KRUEGER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME. Pastor Larry Mathien will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the KRUEGER FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. The family would like to thank Compassuss Hospice for their care and support.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)