Fiorito, Louis Edward

FOX LAKE - Louis Edward Fiorito, age 88, died peacefully at the Remembrance Home in Beaver Dam, early Monday morning, July 20, 2020.
Louis was born on April 21, 1932 in Newark, N.J. the son of Edward G. and Emma (Depascal) Fiorito. He grew up in Irvington, NJ and graduated from Irvington High School in 1950. Louis continued his education with Rutgers University, graduating with a Bachelors of Science in Chemistry. He received his Master's in Chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania in 1956. Louis enlisted with the U.S. Army on Feb. 14, 1957 stationed at Fort Detrick, MD working at the Chemical and Biological Research Center until his honorable discharge on Feb. 13, 1959. Louis was employed with Bell Telephone Labs in Murry Hill, N.J. for seven years, then Tape Coat Co. in Evanston, Ill. for another seven years. He finally retired after 40 years with the former John Crane, Inc. While working at Bell Telephone, he met Barbara Mary Duffy and they were united in marriage on Jan. 28, 1961 in Cliff Side Park, N.J. Following his retirement, Louis and Barbara moved to the City of Fox Lake where they resided ever since. In his younger years, Louis enjoyed tennis, softball and playing piano professionally in a band in Catskill, N.Y. After retirement, Louis took on pheasant hunting with his dog “Champ” and some do-it-yourself projects around his home. Louis was a member of Annunciation Catholic Parish in Fox Lake and will always be remembered as a devoted husband and father.
Louis will be sadly missed and mourned by his wife Barbara of Fox Lake; his son, James Fiorito of Yorkville, Ill.; his daughter, Pamela Fiorito of Castletownbere, County Cork, Ireland; his grandchildren, Trudy, Conor, Leone and Angela; many nieces, a nephew, several other relatives and friends.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Edward (Charlotte).
A Mass for Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake with Father John Radetski as officiant. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, town of Trenton. Relatives and friends may call on the family at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Face masks are welcomed to be worn and social distancing would be appreciated. If you are not feeling well, we ask that you not attend.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for the loving care given to Louis by the staff of Hillside Hospice and Remembrance Home.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.
