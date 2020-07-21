Fiorito, Louis Edward

Louis was born on April 21, 1932 in Newark, N.J. the son of Edward G. and Emma (Depascal) Fiorito. He grew up in Irvington, NJ and graduated from Irvington High School in 1950. Louis continued his education with Rutgers University, graduating with a Bachelors of Science in Chemistry. He received his Master's in Chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania in 1956. Louis enlisted with the U.S. Army on Feb. 14, 1957 stationed at Fort Detrick, MD working at the Chemical and Biological Research Center until his honorable discharge on Feb. 13, 1959. Louis was employed with Bell Telephone Labs in Murry Hill, N.J. for seven years, then Tape Coat Co. in Evanston, Ill. for another seven years. He finally retired after 40 years with the former John Crane, Inc. While working at Bell Telephone, he met Barbara Mary Duffy and they were united in marriage on Jan. 28, 1961 in Cliff Side Park, N.J. Following his retirement, Louis and Barbara moved to the City of Fox Lake where they resided ever since. In his younger years, Louis enjoyed tennis, softball and playing piano professionally in a band in Catskill, N.Y. After retirement, Louis took on pheasant hunting with his dog “Champ” and some do-it-yourself projects around his home. Louis was a member of Annunciation Catholic Parish in Fox Lake and will always be remembered as a devoted husband and father.