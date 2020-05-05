Fischer, Mary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Mary Fischer, age 72, passed away on April 30, 2020, peacefully at home with family by her side in Madison. Mary was born on Feb. 22, 1948, in Chicago, Ill., to Marylee Pachowicz.

Mary raised two children, Tricia and Brandon. She worked at Samuel's (Alter) recycling in Madison for 35 years. She was huge Packer fan and loved to celebrate with family and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother and brothers, Sonny and Raymond Pachowicz.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Tricia; son, Brandon (Lisa); grandchildren, Kaylee, Lucien, Aubree; brother, Joe Leiza (Cathy); by those who Mary informally adopted (Sarah, Jenna) and many more who knew her as "Mother Mary."

Mary had a big heart and opened her home to many. Mary is deeply loved and will be missed by all whose hearts she has touched. Mary held much gratitude and viewed her family and friends as blessings.

Celebration of life will be set for a later date. Please visit compassioncremation.com.