Fisher, Amy Jo (Buol)

BARABOO—Amy Jo (Buol) Fisher was born in Baraboo, WI on June 18, 1979 to William and Cheri. On March 24, 2021 she unexpectedly left us, leaving a giant hole in our hearts.

A lifelong Baraboo resident, Amy attended St. John’s Lutheran School through her eighth-grade year, where she made many lifelong friendships. Amy graduated from Baraboo High School in 1998 and went to work at Maurice’s in Baraboo, eventually becoming the store manager. She carried that experience with her when she was asked to open and manage the Maurice’s store at the Tanger Outlet mall in Lake Delton. Amy made the decision in January to go back to school to become a nail technician. She would have graduated this coming summer. Amy touched so many people and made many lasting friendships throughout her years of serving the town of Baraboo.

Amy was the epitome of love. If you were lucky enough to know her, you knew her heart. One look at Amy and you saw true beauty. One conversation with her and you knew her beauty was even greater on the inside. Amy’s love and kindness left an imprint on your soul and the world is just not as bright without her in it.