Fisher, Dennis Lee

Dennis was an outdoor and sports enthusiast. He loved all the state sports teams, and loudly cheered on the Packers, Brewers and Bucks. However, nothing could surpass his beloved Badgers. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. His heart glowed on a blustery day during the duck migration. It is not by accident that he was born and entered into eternal life in October.

His passion for nature and the outdoors was endless. Dennis served as the President of the Milwaukee Audubon Society and Director of the Society of Tympanuchus Cupido Pinnatus, Ltd., among others. He was also active in many civic organizations serving as Director of the Wisconsin 4H Foundation, Inc. and President of the Whitefish Bay Library Fund, Inc.

Above all else, Dennis loved his family and could not have been a better husband, father, or grandfather. His silliness, his chuckle, and his love of cookies and donuts live on in his granddaughters.

Dennis was a devout Christian. He exercised his faith through kindness and love.