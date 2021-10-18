Fisher, Dennis Lee

WHITEFISH BAY—Dennis Lee Fisher, 76, of Whitefish Bay, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends.
Dennis was born in Baraboo and grew up on Water Street. He was so proud to call Wisconsin home. There are many places around the state that Dennis held dear, including Devil’s Lake, Grand River Marsh, and the Hayward Lakes area. He especially loved spending time at his cabin near Black River Falls. Part of his heart, though, always remained in Baraboo.
From humble beginnings, Dennis earned three degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison: a Bachelor of Science (with honors), a Master of Science (Zoology), and a Juris Doctor degree. He was inducted into Phi Peta Kappa, Order of the Coif, and became a National Science Foundation Fellow for his academic prowess.
He was a proud combat veteran of the Vietnam War serving as a Sargeant with the 23rd Infantry (Americal) Division of the United States Army. For his heroism in numerous engagements, he was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor. Dennis held a special place in his heart for veterans and was a recent participant in the Honor Flight.
Following his military service, Dennis became a law clerk for the Honorable Edward J. McManus, Chief Judge for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Iowa. From there he entered private practice where he had a distinguished career as a trial lawyer and long-time partner at Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C. Dennis loved the intricacies of the law and trying cases. He was a pioneer in the field of environmental law. It helped that he was the smartest person in the room.
Dennis was an outdoor and sports enthusiast. He loved all the state sports teams, and loudly cheered on the Packers, Brewers and Bucks. However, nothing could surpass his beloved Badgers. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. His heart glowed on a blustery day during the duck migration. It is not by accident that he was born and entered into eternal life in October.
His passion for nature and the outdoors was endless. Dennis served as the President of the Milwaukee Audubon Society and Director of the Society of Tympanuchus Cupido Pinnatus, Ltd., among others. He was also active in many civic organizations serving as Director of the Wisconsin 4H Foundation, Inc. and President of the Whitefish Bay Library Fund, Inc.
Above all else, Dennis loved his family and could not have been a better husband, father, or grandfather. His silliness, his chuckle, and his love of cookies and donuts live on in his granddaughters.
Dennis was a devout Christian. He exercised his faith through kindness and love.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Verne and Viola (Koerth) Fisher. He is survived by his loving wife, Eileen (Ramaker); his children, Stephanie (Chitanya) Fisher Karri, and Matthew (Jenny) Fisher; and his four granddaughters, Addison, Olivia, and Madeline Fisher, and Uma Lee Karri. He is further survived by his brother, Wayne Fisher, many cousins and other extended relatives, and his dear friends.
The family would like to thank Marith Duworko for her loving care of Dennis.
His children would like to thank our mother, Eileen, who tirelessly cared for Dennis for the last years of his life. Her selflessness is an inspiration to all.
Memorials can be made to: United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay, The Salvation Army, or Schlitz Audubon Nature Center.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at UNITED METHODIST CHURCH of Whitefish Bay, 819 East Silver Spring Drive, followed by a service honoring Dennis’s life at 2 p.m. Interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private for the family.
