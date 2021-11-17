Fisher, Michael L.

MAUSTON - Michael L. Fisher, age 52, of Mauston, Wis., died on Nov. 14, 2021, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield, Wis. Michael was the son of Lawrence and Patricia (Umhoefer) Fisher and was born on Jan. 27, 1969, in West Allis, Wis.

Michael graduated from West Allis High School in 1987. He was united in marriage to Kimberly Jo Murphy on Aug. 13, 2016, in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

Michael was an avid outdoorsman; he loved fishing and hunting. He was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan and Milwaukee Brewers fan.

Michael is survived by his wife, Kimberly of Mauston; his stepdaughter, Jennifer (fiancé, Justin Mullenberg) of La Crosse; brother, Christopher (Kathy) Fisher and their two boys, Ian and Peter, of Wausau; an aunt, Kathy Schneider of Hustisford; brothers-in-law, Kevin (Brenda) Murphy and their children, Karrington, Dominic and Damien, of New Lisbon, and Scott (Brenda) Murphy of Kaukauna; and mother-in-law, Judy Murphy. He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Fisher; and an uncle, Bill Schneider.

A celebration of life will be held at OPERA HOUSE in New Lisbon on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. In honor of Mike, all who choose to attend are asked to wear Packers or Brewers attire if available. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.harefuneralhome.com.