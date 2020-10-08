Flanagan, Dorothy L. "Dottie"

BEAVER DAM - Dorothy "Dottie" L. Flanagan, age 78, of Beaver Dam, died on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Hillside Manor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Katharine Drexel Mission Hall in Beaver Dam on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Father Mike Erwin officiating.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
