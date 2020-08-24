Flanagan, Susanna M.

A memorial visitation with social distancing and mask mandate will be held Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. Interment will follow at Pardeeville Cemetery. The family would like to thank Rachel Booth for expert care, as well as everyone at the Columbia Healthcare Center. Thank you for the laughter, smiles, and shared tears. Thank you for loving Susie and please know she considered you family and loved you back. There is a hole in our hearts, and Susie, please know we love you more. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.