SCARBOROUGH, Maine - Elizabeth Flannery passed away peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, on Dec. 10, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born on Nov. 18, 1954, in Baraboo, Wis., to Pauline and Robert Flannery. Elizabeth was raised in Portage and attended St. Mary's Elementary School and Portage High School. Her education continued at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she received her undergraduate degree, M.S.W., and Ph.D. After completing her doctorate in psychology, she worked in the Psychiatry Department at the University of Vermont for two years before moving to Maine in 1989 and marrying her husband of 32 years, Michael Swords. She and Michael had two children, Liam (born 1991) and Colin (1993), whom she loved very much. In addition to being a devoted mother, she established her private practice in Portland, Maine, and was a devoted therapist until the time of her death.