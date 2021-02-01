Flegner, Alton R.

BRANDON - Alton R. Flegner, 79, of rural Brandon, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
Alton was born May 8, 1941, in Fond du Lac, Wis., the son of Elmer and Alice Westhuis Flegner. Alton attended Brandon schools and following his education worked on the family farm and later at Farmers Elevator. He was then employed at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac for 33 years and retired in 2007. On April 15, 1966, he married Carol TerBeest at Alto Reformed Church, and the couple resided in rural Brandon during their married lives. Alton enjoyed talking about weather and farming, was meticulous about taking care of his lawn, and enjoyed spending time with family and going for rides in the countryside. Alton was a member of Bethel Reformed Church in Brandon.
Alton is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol Flegner of rural Brandon; their four children, Steve (Traci) Flegner of Alto, Shelly (Rick) Pluim of rural Waupun, Becky (Robb) Lemmenes of rural Brandon, and Jason (Janell) Flegner of Thiensville, Wis.; grandchildren, Jonathan (Kelly) and Brittany Flegner, Derek and Drew Pluim, McKenna Van Buren, Cooper Schultz, and George, Tucker, Garret, and Elaina Lemmenes; two great-grandchildren, Ethan Haffele and Kasyn Flegner; a brother, Cal (Ruth Ann) Flegner of rural Alto; sister, Lorna (Terry) Randall of Baline, Minn.; and nieces and nephews.
Alton was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Karen VerHage.
Funeral services for Alton Flegner will be held Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 12 noon at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun with the Rev. John Tilstra officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Please follow COVID-19 safety protocol.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
