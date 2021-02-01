Flegner, Alton R.

Alton was born May 8, 1941, in Fond du Lac, Wis., the son of Elmer and Alice Westhuis Flegner. Alton attended Brandon schools and following his education worked on the family farm and later at Farmers Elevator. He was then employed at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac for 33 years and retired in 2007. On April 15, 1966, he married Carol TerBeest at Alto Reformed Church, and the couple resided in rural Brandon during their married lives. Alton enjoyed talking about weather and farming, was meticulous about taking care of his lawn, and enjoyed spending time with family and going for rides in the countryside. Alton was a member of Bethel Reformed Church in Brandon.