Fletcher, Susan "Sue" Joyce

Sue was born on May 15, 1943, in Green Bay, the daughter of Leo and Virginia (Koebke) Simon. She married David Van Gheem and Charles Walker and they preceded her in death. Sue was then united in marriage to John Fletcher on March 27, 2004. She was most recently a member of Walnut Hill Bible Church in Baraboo, WI where she led Bible studies and taught Sunday School for many years. Sue was an award-winning resident manager at the Phoenix Senior Apartments in Portage, WI. Sue loved the Lord, John, and her family.

She was previously married to David Van Gheem and he preceded her in death; she is survived by their children Deb (Josh) Mills, Butch (Patti) Van Gheem, and Kathy (John) Greaves. She was married to Charles Walker, and he preceded her in death; she is survived by their son Aaron (Porsche Carmon) Walker. She is survived by her husband, John Fletcher and their children, Stephanie (Scott) Beyer, Melissa (Chris Malmgren) Fletcher, and a daughter of her heart, Penny Wilkosz. She is survived by her brother, Gary (Sara) Simon; sister Nancy Siebers; and brother David (Alys) Simon; 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, other relatives, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Jerome Siebers.