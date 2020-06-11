Flier, Harvey

Harvey was born Sept. 9, 1927 in the town of Waupun, the son of Henry and Hazel Looman Flier. On August 27, 1947 he married Clara Mae Mulder. Harvey and Clara Mae farmed for many years and moved to Waupun in 1984. Harvey was a charter member of Trinity Reformed Church in Waupun where he served as deacon. He and Clara Mae had many relatives, close friends, and traveled. Harvey enjoyed his life as a farmer.