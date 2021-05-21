Flint, Billie B. Jr.

WHISPERING PINES, N.C. - Billie B. Flint Jr., 71, of Whispering Pines, N.C., formerly of Pulaski, Va., went home to be with his Lord and Savior May 18, 2021. He was surrounded by his wife and two sons at his home in Whispering Pines, N.C. Bill's larger-than-life personality, his infectious laugh, brilliant humor, and his willingness to always give so much to those around him have forever cemented his legacy to all those who were blessed to have known him.

Bill began his career in sales at LOF Plastics in Martinsville, Va., and quickly moved through the ranks. He left to join A.E.P Industries, then W.R. Grace, before moving his family to Wisconsin fulfilling his goal of becoming president at Flambeau Corporation in Baraboo, Wis. He consistently poured his knowledge, passion, leadership, care and, most importantly, humor into those around him. Bill moved on to Indiana to lead EFP Corp, which eventually led to him realizing his dream of starting his own consulting business and writing his book entitled "The Journey to Competitive Advantage Through Servant Leadership."