Flint, Billie B. Jr.

WHISPERING PINES, N.C. - Billie B. Flint Jr., 71, of Whispering Pines, N.C., formerly of Pulaski, Va., went home to be with his Lord and Savior May 18, 2021. He was surrounded by his wife and two sons at his home in Whispering Pines, N.C. Bill's larger-than-life personality, his infectious laugh, brilliant humor, and his willingness to always give so much to those around him have forever cemented his legacy to all those who were blessed to have known him.
Bill began his career in sales at LOF Plastics in Martinsville, Va., and quickly moved through the ranks. He left to join A.E.P Industries, then W.R. Grace, before moving his family to Wisconsin fulfilling his goal of becoming president at Flambeau Corporation in Baraboo, Wis. He consistently poured his knowledge, passion, leadership, care and, most importantly, humor into those around him. Bill moved on to Indiana to lead EFP Corp, which eventually led to him realizing his dream of starting his own consulting business and writing his book entitled "The Journey to Competitive Advantage Through Servant Leadership."
Bill's passion for teaching and mentoring didn't stop with his professional career, as he and his wife, Kay, devoted their lives to their church families and communities, including Good News Baptist Church in Roanoke Rapids, N.C., Walnut Hill in Baraboo, Wis., Nappanee Missionary Church in Nappanee, Ind., and First Baptist Church of Pinehurst in Pinehurst, N.C. Their impact on Young Married Couples, Children's Ministries and the local communities has been felt in every stop on their journey together.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Flint Sr. and Iretta Flint; and his brother, Barry. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Kay; his son, Andy, his wife, Jesi, and their two sons, Will and Sam; his son, Patrick, his wife, Maryann, and their two sons, Tanner and Brayden; and his brother, Rob, his wife, Pam and his two sons, Robbie and Ryan. He also leaves behind so many close friends and colleagues, all of whom brought joy to him on a daily basis.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 at FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH of Pinehurst in Pinehurst, N.C., with Pastors Steve Wilson and Justin Lamason presiding. Memorial gifts in Bill Flint's memory can be made to First Health Hospice in West End, N.C., or Foundation of First Health Rock Steady Boxing (in memory of Slick Willy) in Pinehurst, N.C.
Arrangements are being handled by the Boles Funeral Home located in Southern Pines, N.C.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
