WESTFIELD – Florence Ello Garcia Penaflor, age 70, of Westfield, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at her home.

Florence was born on April 16, 1952, in Antimonan, Quezon in the Philippines, the daughter of Cesar and Zaida (Ello) Garcia. She graduated from Mary Chiles College of Nursing in Manila, Philippines in 1974. Florence married Dr. Jaime Penaflor at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Manila, Philippines on December 8, 1977. She worked as a registered nurse in the Philippines, and worked together with her husband as a private doctor/nurse team in Nigeria. Together they moved to California and obtained their licenses to practice medicine. They settled in Wisconsin, and she served as a public health nurse for Marquette County, until retirement. Florence was a servant to others, an advocate for all with special needs and a board member of ARC. She enjoyed dancing and traveling. She was full of life and was always able to light up the room.

She is survived by her mother, Zaida Sarasua Ello Garcia of the Philippines; her son, Louie (Ashley) Penaflor of Windsor; their son, Oliver; and daughter, Palmer; her daughter, Krystal Penaflor of Westfield; her siblings: Abelardo Ello Garcia, Maria Socorro Ello Garcia and Soledad Garcia Lanunica, all of the Philippines; other relatives; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Cesar Garcia; husband, Dr. Jaime Penaflor; their son, Jaime “Jay” Penaflor, Jr.; her sister, Milagros Ello Garcia; and her brother, Romeo Ello Garcia.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, N565 County Road A, Briggsville, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Portage. Visitation will be at the church from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Special Olympics of Wisconsin, 2310 Crossroads Dr., Suite 1000, Madison, WI 53718, www.specialolympicswisconsin.org or ARC of Greater Columbia County, 711 E. Cook St., Suite 202, Portage, WI 53901, www.arcgcc.org .

