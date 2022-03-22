April 15, 1936—March 3, 2022

WAUPUN—Florence “Flo” Ebert passed from this world on March 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 15, 1936, in Cicero, IL, the eldest daughter of Andrew and Edith Biehl Molter. Florence and her family moved to Waupun, WI where her parents worked at National Rivet. She graduated from Waupun High School in 1954. While in Waupun she met her soulmate, Paul Ebert. She and Paul were married on July 1, 1955, in Las Cruces, NM where Paul was serving with the US Army.

Paul and Florence moved back to Wisconsin and spent time in Stevens Point and New London before finally landing in their Rhinelander “home” in 1963. Recently, Old Man Winter proved too much to handle, and they relocated back to Waupun.

During the 50+ years in Rhinelander, Florence and Paul raised three beautiful children.

Florence worked in healthcare as a nursing assistant at St. Mary’s Hospital in the Obstetrics Unit and later as a Receptionist at the Children’s Healthcare Center.

Although by some standards Flo lived a modest life, the influence and joy she imparted to family and friends were immeasurable. She was the consummate mother. Florence had an uncanny ability to quickly make friends with everyone she met. She loved spending time with family enjoying outdoor time—especially on the deck during the summer months enjoying the sounds of nature and reveling in the beauty of the flowers that she planted and tended all summer long. She always loved a good pontoon boat ride with Paul on the Wisconsin River.

Florence was an animal lover and mom to her favorite pet, Mack—the most beautiful red golden retriever you have ever seen! Florence also enjoyed time with her sisters, and they loved resort camping, playing cards, and making the occasional trek to the casinos to play the slot machines. Fortunately, lady luck was frequently on their side, and they came away with more in their purses than what they started with!

Flo and Paul traveled as “snowbirds” for many winters to Panama City Beach, FL and truly loved the warmth, the sunshine, the beach, and the friendships that they made with fellow snowbirds from the northern states and Canada. When in Rhinelander, they cherished a special group of friends who celebrated birthdays and met for dinners at “The Pub” on a regular basis.

Florence was a true gem of a person with the most generous and giving heart. She loved her family and was the most amazing and supportive mom. Flo never had enough good things to say about how proud she was of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her dear Rhinelander family. She taught all of us what it means to be a true friend and will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Florence is survived by her husband Paul Ebert of Middleton, WI; children: Steve (Ann) Ebert in Madison, WI, Bill Ebert (Chris Ewer) in Stevens Point, WI, and Paula (Dick) Scanlon in Lodi, WI; grandchildren: Rachel Ebert (Garrett Chisholm) in Waunakee, WI, and Madeline Ebert in Wauwatosa, WI; great-grandchildren: Auden Beaudry and Riley Chisholm in Waunakee, WI; sisters: Judy (Max) Galler of Waupun, WI and Pat (Richard) Henke of Punta Gorda, FL and their families.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Edith Molter; her brother and sister-in-law Peter and Juliet Molter; and her nephew Mark Galler.

Memorial services for Florence Ebert will be held Friday, April 8, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of UW Hospital in Madison and the amazing doctors and staff of Meriter Hospital who added more quality years to mom’s life than we could have ever hoped for. Thank you also to the staffs of Waupun Christian Home, Oak Park Nakoma in Madison, and finally Cardinal View Senior Apartments in Middleton—especially to Denise and Trisha who took such good care of mom and dad. Your care and concern will never be forgotten.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.