Florence Helen Pluim, 95, Waupun

WAUPUN - Florence Helen Pluim, age 95 of Waupun, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Christian Homestead.

Florence was born on Oct. 26, 1924, in the town of Chester, a daughter of William and Ida (Wild) Neitzel. On Nov. 21, 1945, she was united in marriage to Gerald Pluim in Waupun. Florence worked at Waupun Memorial Hospital for many years. She and her husband enjoyed traveling together, especially to Arizona for winters. Florence loved playing cards and games with friends. She was a member Emmanuel Reformed Church and sang in the choir.

Florence is survived by her three children, Richard (Lynn) Pluim, Robert “Bob” (Barbara) Pluim and Debbie Pluim; seven grandchildren, Tara (Scott) Schmitt, Nicole Pluim, Jennifer (Ken) Smedema, Benjamin Pluim (Sharon Weber), Matthew (Abby) Pluim, Adam (Amy) Jochem and Amy (Chris) Gauthier; nineteen great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Cleo Kahlhamer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald in 2011; four sisters; and two brothers.

Visitation for Florence will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Emmanuel Reformed Church, 400 West Brown Street, Waupun.