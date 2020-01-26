Florence Helen Pluim, 95, Waupun

WAUPUN - Florence Helen Pluim, age 95 of Waupun, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Christian Homestead.
Florence was born on Oct. 26, 1924, in the town of Chester, a daughter of William and Ida (Wild) Neitzel. On Nov. 21, 1945, she was united in marriage to Gerald Pluim in Waupun. Florence worked at Waupun Memorial Hospital for many years. She and her husband enjoyed traveling together, especially to Arizona for winters. Florence loved playing cards and games with friends. She was a member Emmanuel Reformed Church and sang in the choir.
Florence is survived by her three children, Richard (Lynn) Pluim, Robert “Bob” (Barbara) Pluim and Debbie Pluim; seven grandchildren, Tara (Scott) Schmitt, Nicole Pluim, Jennifer (Ken) Smedema, Benjamin Pluim (Sharon Weber), Matthew (Abby) Pluim, Adam (Amy) Jochem and Amy (Chris) Gauthier; nineteen great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Cleo Kahlhamer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald in 2011; four sisters; and two brothers.
Visitation for Florence will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Emmanuel Reformed Church, 400 West Brown Street, Waupun.
A funeral service for Florence will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at church with Chaplain Gwen Loomans and Chaplain Dennis Overlien officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
