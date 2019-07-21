Florence Irene Tratar, 90, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Hillside Manor.
A visitation for Florence will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Mission Hall. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Father Michael Erwin officiating. Inurnment will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, next to her beloved husband, Thomas Tratar, in Union Grove at a later date.
Florence was born on April 5, 1929, the daughter of Henry and Susan (Rathsack) Strop on the farm of her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Rathsack, in rural Glen Flora, WI. She graduated from Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Elementary School in Ladysmith and then from Ladysmith High School. She attended St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Chicago, IL. She worked for Dr. Woodruff Smith in Ladysmith and also did some private nursing care. While in Chicago, Florence met the love of her life, Thomas Tratar, after he returned from serving in World War II. On August 13, 1949, she married Thomas at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith, and they were happily married for nearly 54 years.
Florence was very active in her Catholic parishes, both in Ladysmith and Beaver Dam, where she held many offices. She was on the Board of Directors for the Wisconsin Community Action Organization for nine years. She was a volunteer for the Community Action of Dodge County Food Pantry for more than 30 years. She was also a cancer survivor. She enjoyed sewing, flower gardening, baking, reading and assembling puzzles. Florence loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, babysitting for many of them over the years.
Florence is survived by her children, Gregory (Phyllis) Tratar and Mark (Brenda) Tratar both of Beaver Dam, Yvonne (Timothy Bath) LaVenture-Bath of Fox Lake and Sandra (Robert) Epperly of Abingdon, Virginia; eight grandchildren, Matthew (Celina) Tratar of Watertown, Eric (Rebecca) Tratar of Wautoma, Andrew (Holly) Tratar of Beaver Dam, Zachary (Danita Miller) Tratar of Waupun, Jordan Cole and Allison Cole both of Denver, CO, Patrick (Hannah Lockwood) Tratar of Beaver Dam and Stephanie Tratar of Gainesville, FL; 10 great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Emilee, Jeremiah, Ethan, Joah, Drew, Paige, Leah, Emma, and Grace; great- great-grandchildren: Brantley and Ares; her brother Irwin (Mary Lou) Strop of Duluth, MN and her sister, Suzanne Rogers of New Auburn, WI. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Thomas in 2003 and infant son Jeffrey in 1959.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Community Action of Dodge County Food Pantry.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and volunteers of Hillside Manor and Hillside Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Florence.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com
