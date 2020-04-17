Florence M. “Flo” Marshall, 77, of Columbus passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Beaver Dam Memory Care.
Flo was born the daughter of Howard and Florence (Shooer) Burgin on March 23, 1943 in Detroit, Mich. She was employed as a seamstress for Kromer Cap Company in Columbus for nearly 30 years. Flo was married to Dale F. Marshall, Sr. on Oct. 28, 1977, in Beaver Dam.
Flo enjoyed traveling with her husband Dale throughout the country as well as taking casino trips together. Together, they would paint crafts which would be sold at various stores and remodeled three homes over the years. Flo enjoyed taking care of her garden beds around her home. She especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren as much as possible.
Flo is survived by her husband, Dale of Columbus; her daughters, Debra Rake of Appleton, Dawn (Ken) Kearney of Madison, and Darci Bosse of Columbus; her step-son, Dale (Jennifer) Marshall, Jr. of Waupun; eight grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Bill Burgin; and an infant son, James.
A memorial gathering is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the KOEPSELL-ZEIDLER FUNERAL HOME in Columbus from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus.
KOEPSELL-ZEIDLER FUNERAL HOME in Columbus is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com.
