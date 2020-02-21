Florence Mae Wild, 91, Kekoskee

KEKOSKEE—Florence Mae Wild, 91, of Kekoskee passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Florence was born the daughter of Edwin and Martha (Klebs) Schlefke on September 23, 1928, in the township of Oakfield. She was married to Melvin E. Wild on August 16, 1947, in Oakfield. Florence was a member of St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Kekoskee.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Florence is survived by her children: Robert R. (Patricia) Wild of Carlisle, PA, David M. (Bette) Wild of Theresa, and Cynthia (Roger) Bischoff of Kekoskee; her grandchildren: Michelle (Jason) Harris, Tyson (Christy) Wild, Kristi Hillyer, Brent Bischoff, and Brie (Jason) Strook; great-grandchildren: Morgan, Mickayla, Tobi, Brody, Tyler, Austin, Hunter, Zoe, and Sully; great-great grandchildren: Connar and Casslynn; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melvin in 1981; her son, Scott in 2009; two brothers: Elmer and Harold; and a great-granddaughter, Amanda Lynn.

A visitation will be held at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Kekoskee on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Rev. Dennis Bratz will officiate. Interment will take place at Kekoskee Cemetery.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com.