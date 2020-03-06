Florence Valeria Simon (nee Miller), 95, of Campbellsport, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac.
She was the daughter of John and Eleanor (Gremminger) Miller born on Aug. 10, 1924. She married Linus J. Simon on May 1, 1945, at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, in Campbellsport. They were the parents of seven sons: twins, Rev. John Simon of Beaver Dam and James Simon of Campbellsport, Lester (Shirley) Simon of Campbellsport, Dale (Shelly) Simon of Fond du Lac, Kenneth (Lauri) Simon of West Bend, Paul (Jane) Simon of Campbellsport, and Steven (Ronda) Simon of Boerne, Texas.
Florence was a stay-at-home mom for her sons until the youngest started school. She then became a hot lunch lady at St. Matthew’s School eventually becoming head cook for many years. She was a founding member of the Campbellsport Fire Department Auxiliary, the Thursday Morning Breakfast Club, and St. Matthew’s Christian Women.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband Linus in 2006, a granddaughter, Jessica Simon Abnet in 2001, sisters, Rita Zehren, Julia Broecker, and Agnes Schenk, brothers, Francis, George, and Benno, brothers-in-law, Eugene Zehren, Norbert Broecker, and Robert Schenk, sisters-in-law, Mary Miller and Mary Ann Miller, and numerous other relatives and friends.
She is further survived by 13 grandchildren, Michael, Thomas (Stacy), Lisa (Brian), Jeffrey (Emilee), Jenny (John), Jacob (Leanne), Dean (Betsy), Tracy (Daniel), Kelly (Jared), Matthew (Angela), Nathan (Jera), Nicole (Wes), and Kimberly (Nick), 29 great-grandchildren (plus one on the way), and numerous nephews and nieces. She is further survived by her special friend, Jacki Cisco.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10th from 3 to 6 p.m. at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St. Campbellsport with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 6:00 p.m. at the Church. Florence’s son The Rev. John L. Simon will officiate and a private burial will be in St. Matthew's Parish Cemetery.
The family of Florence would like to sincerely thank her extended family at St. Francis Home, the staff and fellow residents for their concern and consideration for the past 17 months. We also thank the Hospice staff for their comfort and support in her last days.
TWOHIG FUNERAL HOME is serving the family with condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com.
